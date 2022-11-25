LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 4.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 20,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,565,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 143.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

