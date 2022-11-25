Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Lufax Price Performance
Shares of LU opened at $1.75 on Friday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
