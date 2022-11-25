Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.74.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Raymond James began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.47. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

