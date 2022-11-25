Lumi Credits Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,102.79 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

