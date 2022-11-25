Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.59.

LYFT stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

