Macquarie Downgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Underperform

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

CAHPF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

