Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,791,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

