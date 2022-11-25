Maple (MPL) Price Hits $8.55 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00051795 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $1.01 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Maple

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

