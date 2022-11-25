Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells $1,466,247.45 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

