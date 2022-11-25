Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medtronic also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

