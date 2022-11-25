Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

