Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.26

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.26 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 132.75 ($1.57). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 132.45 ($1.57), with a volume of 6,048,117 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.54) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.75 ($2.41).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Funmi Adegoke bought 11,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($17,490.46).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

