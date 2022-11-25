Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 4.3%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.03 and last traded at 1.92. Approximately 91,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,776,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.84.
Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
