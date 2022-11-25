Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 4.3%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.03 and last traded at 1.92. Approximately 91,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,776,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.45 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. Research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.