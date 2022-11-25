Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.01 million and $2.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.01834324 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012720 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00032183 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.01716751 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

