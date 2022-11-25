MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.34

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 6185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MetLife

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

