Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Sells A$375,159.14 in Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) insider Robert Fyfe sold 283,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.88), for a total value of A$375,159.14 ($248,449.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Michael Hill International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Michael Hill International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

