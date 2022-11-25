Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $408.72

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 408.72 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.13). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 517.20 ($6.12), with a volume of 1,098,689 shares traded.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 409.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Featured Articles

