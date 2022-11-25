Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT opened at $16.00 on Monday. Midwest has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp purchased 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,623.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Midwest during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

