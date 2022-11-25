Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.94. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 771,890 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

