Mirova Acquires 13,908 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirova lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.8% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,275,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.77. 41,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,420. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

