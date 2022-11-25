Mirova Acquires 2,470 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirova increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,567. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

