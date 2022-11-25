Mirova Acquires 2,578 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 49,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 60,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,284. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.