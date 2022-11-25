Mirova Acquires 987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 157,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,120,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 239,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

