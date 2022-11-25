Mirova Buys 8,148 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirova raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.52. 13,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

