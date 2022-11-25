Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirova lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 375,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,832,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

