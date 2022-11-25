Mirova Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.56. 129,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

