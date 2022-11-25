Mirova Purchases 16,268 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,671,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,972,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

EW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. 39,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

