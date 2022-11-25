Mirova Sells 3,825 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $153.86. 21,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

