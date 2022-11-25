Mirova Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mirova lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 35,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

