Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 6,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

