Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $31.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
