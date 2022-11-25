Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %

MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.