Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %
MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.