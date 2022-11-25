monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $99.48 on Friday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $373.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

