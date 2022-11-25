monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.