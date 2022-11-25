Monero (XMR) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $136.89 or 0.00828380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $71.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00455687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00687297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00251369 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,393 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

