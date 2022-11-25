MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MorphoSys stock opened at €14.81 ($15.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $505.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.36 and a 200-day moving average of €19.78. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €13.90 ($14.18) and a 52 week high of €38.11 ($38.89).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

