Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Motorpoint Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MOTR opened at GBX 157 ($1.86) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.14). The company has a market cap of £141.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71.
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.