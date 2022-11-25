MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,119,106,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

