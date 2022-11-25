MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

About MRC Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

