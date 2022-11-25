Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,078. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $28,754,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $28,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

