MUSE ENT NFT Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $362.57 million and approximately $74,461.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08627490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00480114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,854.68 or 0.29456962 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.40451487 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,136.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.