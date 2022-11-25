Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 6,498 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,234,480.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $492.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.52.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,606.61%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.