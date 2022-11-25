My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $625,782.11

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $856,995.72 and approximately $625,782.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.01831497 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012813 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032437 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.04 or 0.01709386 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

According to CryptoCompare, "My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase."

