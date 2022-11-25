Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $109.47 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Nano has a total market cap of $109.47 million and $15.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,526.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00452138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00120987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00829315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00686158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00241529 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

