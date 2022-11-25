National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Copper Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

