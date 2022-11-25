National Bankshares Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.58.

Boralex Stock Up 0.2 %

Boralex stock opened at C$37.78 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 114.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Boralex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

