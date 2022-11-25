National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

