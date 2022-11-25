National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,120.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

