National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

