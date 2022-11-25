NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.14) to GBX 370 ($4.38) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.73) to GBX 370 ($4.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWG opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 505.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.