Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0444 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $696.48 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00231196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060185 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,926,172 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

